Q. Can I work with another student to make my map?

A. Sorry, no. All the work needs to be your own!

Q. Which will be more likely to win: maps made on computers or hand-drawn maps?

A. The final winner will be chosen by online voting. There will be finalists in each category so digital maps and hand-drawn maps are not necessarily in competition. The finalists will be chosen by committee based on aesthetics (how nice they look) and originality (creativity and uniqueness).

Q. Can I make a map of the whole world? What about outer space?

A. While we encourage creativity, your map must have a Bay Area connection. It can be realistic. It can be idealistic. It can represent some version of your street, your favorite park, your city, or the entire Bay Area, but it needs to have a local connection.

Q. Do you have any example maps?

A. Our contest is modeled after the Osher Library Mapmaking Contest. See their site for examples of past maps: https://oshermaps.org/contest-2019 or consult our 2020 contest results at: https://exhibits.lib.berkeley.edu/spotlight/mapthebay/feature/map-contest-2020

Q. Can I use any art material to make my map, so long as it is flat?

A. You can use any medium, but because we cannot accept original drawn maps at this time, you will need to scan or photograph your final product so make sure whatever you use will come through clearly in an image.

Q. Can I put printed images on a hand-drawn map?

A. You can create images on the computer, print them off, and paste them on your map if you would like. However, if you’re using images you get online, a lot of that is protected by copyright laws, and we could theoretically get in trouble for displaying it on our website. For that reason, all of the illustrations should be your own.

Q. When you say that my map can be created on a computer, are you talking about a certain program?

A. There are multiple programs that can be used to design maps, but we were specifically thinking of design software like GIMP or Adobe Photoshop, or digital map software like QGIS or ArcGIS Online. See https://guides.lib.berkeley.edu/mapthebay/tools for suggestions.

Q. Who counts as a student?

A. All students who attend Bay Area K-12 institutions, as well as college students enrolled at Bay Area based institutions (community college, university) are all eligible.